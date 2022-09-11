Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TEO opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.3139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

