Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.92.

TCS traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$495.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

