Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.92.
TCS traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$495.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.71.
In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
