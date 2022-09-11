Tecsys’ (TCS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.92.

Tecsys Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TCS traded down C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$34.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$61.06. The stock has a market cap of C$495.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. Analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecsys

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

