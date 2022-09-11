TD Securities Lowers Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

CHRRF stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

