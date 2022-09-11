Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up approximately 4.9% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Tapestry worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

