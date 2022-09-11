Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.48.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 131,795 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

