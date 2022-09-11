Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

