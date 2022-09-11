Synthetify Achieves Market Cap of $826,806.24 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Synthetify has a total market cap of $826,806.24 and $80,686.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.64 or 0.99971493 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036619 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify (CRYPTO:SNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

