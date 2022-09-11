SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Bought by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,173,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,850 shares during the period. SVF Investment makes up 3.0% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SVF Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,040,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth $3,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

SVFA stock remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,790. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

SVF Investment Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

