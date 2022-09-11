Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,215 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.21% of Superior Industries International worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,573 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106,858 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $31,713.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,647,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,676,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $96,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 343,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,313. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SUP opened at $4.01 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

