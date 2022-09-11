Stronghold Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $70,542.00 (SHX)

Stronghold Token (SHX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Stronghold Token has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stronghold Token has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $70,542.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stronghold Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token (SHX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2019. Stronghold Token’s total supply is 99,756,866,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,905,044 coins. The Reddit community for Stronghold Token is https://reddit.com/r/strongholdxchg. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stronghold Token’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx.

Buying and Selling Stronghold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Stronghold is building a new financial ecosystem where institutions and businesses can seamlessly manage and trade their assets. It is built on open-source distributed ledger technology and connects the world with buying and selling assets in less than a minute.Note:SHX is currently issued on both Stellar and Ethereum (ERC20).Stellar: GDSTRSHXHGJ7ZIVRBXEYE5Q74XUVCUSEKEBR7UCHEUUEK72N7I7KJ6JHEthereum (ERC20): 0xee7527841a932d2912224e20a405e1a1ff747084Stellar is the ledger of record, with SHX held in Stellar escrow accounts representing non-Stellar issuances of SHX.”

