StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to “Hold”

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

