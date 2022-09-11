StockNews.com Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.06.
IQVIA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $223.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
