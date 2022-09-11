StockNews.com Downgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.19.

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

