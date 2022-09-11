Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a SEK 35 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SEB Equities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

