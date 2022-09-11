Steppe Gold’s (STGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Couloir Capital increased their price target on Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Steppe Gold stock opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,271.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.28.

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,362.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,218,656.84. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 500,200 shares of company stock valued at $549,515.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

