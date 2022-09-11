S&T Bank PA Sells 6,425 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Flex makes up approximately 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.14% of Flex worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flex by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after buying an additional 1,800,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flex by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,461 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 162,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Flex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 5,494,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $175,606.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,111.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $175,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,111.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 489,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,183 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

