S&T Bank PA Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.76. 2,589,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.15.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.