S&T Bank PA Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.47. The stock had a trading volume of 594,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,324. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

