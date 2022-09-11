S&T Bank PA Has $13.65 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for about 2.1% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

FCN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. 118,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,066. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

