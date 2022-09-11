S&T Bank PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,756,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

