Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Splunk by 2,545.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.