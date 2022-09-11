Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 220,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
