SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,068. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

