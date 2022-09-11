SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 5,468.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,812 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. 1,539,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

