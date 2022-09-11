SmileyCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $267,436.54 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $267,436.54 and $57.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00290105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.26 or 0.03024206 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle.”

