Smaugs NFT (SMG) One Day Volume Tops $90.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $18,652.28 and approximately $90.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002042 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world."

