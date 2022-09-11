SkinCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $14,101.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $62,549.18 and $14,101.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

