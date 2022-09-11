Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Signify Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Signify Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.15.

Signify Health Stock Performance

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Institutional Trading of Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Signify Health by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 329,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

