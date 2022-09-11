Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SIEGY traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 263,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

