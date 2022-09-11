Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Siegfried in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Siegfried Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGFEF opened at $730.00 on Thursday. Siegfried has a 12 month low of $730.00 and a 12 month high of $859.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $730.00 and a 200-day moving average of $762.49.

About Siegfried

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

