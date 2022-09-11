Shyft Network One Day Volume Hits $46,158.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $46,158.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 493,439,886 coins. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

