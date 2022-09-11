Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of Shiseido stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 167,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,515.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $75.83.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Shiseido had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

