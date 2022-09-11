Shiba Inu (SHIB) One Day Volume Tops $565.81 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $7.08 billion and $565.81 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

