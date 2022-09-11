SFI Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SFI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,062. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.