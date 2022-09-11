SFI Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 1.7% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

IXC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 549,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,806. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.