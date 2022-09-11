SFI Advisors LLC Invests $54.26 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 33.1% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.17. 9,302,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

