SFI Advisors LLC Invests $470,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 39.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $180,000.

NYSE:PFD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,898. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

