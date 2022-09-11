SFI Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATIP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.16. 399,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 95.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

