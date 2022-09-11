SFI Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 0.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.288 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.