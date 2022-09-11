Sentinel Protocol Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $31.79 million and $1.81 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all.Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform.”

