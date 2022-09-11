Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.09% of Sempra worth $2,160,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,913,000 after buying an additional 543,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $173.76 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $174.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.61.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

