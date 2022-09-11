Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.88.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.