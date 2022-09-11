Savix (SVX) Price Tops $0.83

Savix (SVX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Savix has a market cap of $58,341.10 and approximately $68.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Savix has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.52 or 0.99868242 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Savix is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Savix’s total supply is 164,047 coins and its circulating supply is 69,964 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

