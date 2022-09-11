Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $334.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $436.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $367.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.27.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $251,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after acquiring an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

