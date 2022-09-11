Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Sampo Oyj
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.