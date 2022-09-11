Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

