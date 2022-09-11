Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,421,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,649,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.73. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

