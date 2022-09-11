Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stake Raised by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics makes up 2.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 1.44% of Sage Therapeutics worth $28,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SAGE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.00. 330,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,668. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

