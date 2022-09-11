Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $106.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.
RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $86.46 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 455.05 and a beta of 1.58.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
