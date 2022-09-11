Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $106.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $86.46 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 455.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.