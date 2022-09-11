Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,623,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $34,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $17,538,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

